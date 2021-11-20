Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stock Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,904,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 319,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 766.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 232,084 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 184,887 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 377.9% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 62,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other CASI Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASI opened at $0.93 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.33.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 175.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.