Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.13 Million Stock Holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.38% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 1,143.8% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,023,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NGS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Gas Services Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.40. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.99.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 7.63%.

In related news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $32,201.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock valued at $135,211. Corporate insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

