Vanguard Group Inc. Has $6.29 Million Stock Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,358,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,560 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.05% of Repro Med Systems worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $4,630,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.51 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

