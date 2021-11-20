Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 374,913 Shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENZ. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 76.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 113.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENZ opened at $3.38 on Friday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The medical research company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 6.69%.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

