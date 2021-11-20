Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Trimmed by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $108.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.46. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $87.71 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

