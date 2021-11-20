Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:VTIP) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.36 and last traded at $52.37. Approximately 2,792,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 2,052,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

