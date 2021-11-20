Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 88,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 271,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day moving average of $65.42. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $57.31 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%.

