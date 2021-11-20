Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €140.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €140.00 ($159.09) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, November 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €84.00 ($95.45) price target on Varta in a report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Varta in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($130.68) price target on Varta in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €103.29 ($117.37).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €117.30 ($133.30) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.66. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39. Varta has a 12 month low of €99.70 ($113.30) and a 12 month high of €181.30 ($206.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €121.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €129.76.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

