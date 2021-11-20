Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,546.69% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 6.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

