Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 538.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEDL. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,140,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,021,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 295,513 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,533,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 196,759 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 183.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 190,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 123,387 shares during the period. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $20.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. This is an increase from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Vedanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.