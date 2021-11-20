Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

VLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered Velodyne Lidar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

VLDR stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, CFO Andrew Hamer sold 9,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $61,882.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,429 shares of company stock worth $189,442. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after buying an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 81.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,286,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

