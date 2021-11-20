Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ventas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ventas from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.50.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.59. Ventas has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.