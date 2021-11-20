Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the October 14th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $11.96 on Friday. Verano has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNOF. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verano in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company produces and sells a suite of cannabis products under the portfolio of consumer brands, including Encore, Avexia, MÃV, and Verano. It designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under the Zen Leaf and MÃV retail brands that delivers a cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult-use markets.

