Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,770 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,172.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,405,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 910.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,250,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,456,000 after acquiring an additional 35,366,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trade Desk by 797.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 553.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

TTD stock opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.11, a PEG ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,777 shares of company stock worth $16,541,741. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTD. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.15.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

