Veriti Management LLC Acquires 2,430 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKE. FMR LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 162,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 493,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 147,176 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.67 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

