Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 10,227 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in América Móvil by 41.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in América Móvil by 41.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in América Móvil by 2.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 29,159 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in América Móvil by 0.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 205,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.80. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 9.69%. Research analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.90%.

América Móvil Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

