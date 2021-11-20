Veriti Management LLC Has $659,000 Stock Holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 295.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 74,731 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 623.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 36.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 29,277 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 442,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,713,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,458 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the first quarter worth about $501,000. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBVA stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBVA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from C$6.20 to C$6.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

