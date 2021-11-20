Veriti Management LLC Has $698,000 Position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,458,529 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,258.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,742,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 27,749.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,141,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126,683 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 283.3% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,442,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,023 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 117.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,447,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,791,000 after buying an additional 1,860,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $2.59 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

