Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 35.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,338,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,775,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on HubSpot from $690.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total transaction of $18,435,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,609 shares of company stock valued at $53,307,462. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock opened at $822.34 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $347.78 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $757.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $642.92. The company has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -495.39 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.