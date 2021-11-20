Veriti Management LLC Sells 223 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA stock opened at $422.38 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $242.48 and a twelve month high of $426.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total value of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.65.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.