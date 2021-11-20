Veriti Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Veriti Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 106,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.91.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.66, for a total transaction of $1,395,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 207,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,703,677 in the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $234.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.15 and a 12-month high of $236.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.42 and its 200 day moving average is $219.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.30 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

