Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $218.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $323.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.20% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $182.88 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.58.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

