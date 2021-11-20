Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

NYSE VSCO opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

