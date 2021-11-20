Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VSCO. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.
NYSE VSCO opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $47.97 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
