Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VTXPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:VTXPF opened at $31.03 on Friday. Victrex has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.29.

Victrex Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of polymers. It operates through the Industrial and Medical segments. The Industrial segment focuses on the automotive, aerospace, electronics, and energy markets. The Medical segment offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

