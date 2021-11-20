Vigilant Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,349,000 after acquiring an additional 15,119 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.80.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $116.11 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.54 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.57.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.