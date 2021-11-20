Vigilant Capital Management LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock worth $29,033,769 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.00.

VRSK stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $230.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

