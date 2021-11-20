Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $179,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $182,350.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Phillip Pang sold 4,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $158,600.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $248,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00.

VIR stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $141.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.64 and a beta of -1.44.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.