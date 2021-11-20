Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 2,678 RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RLI by 17.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of RLI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,596,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of RLI by 301.6% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $95.53 and a one year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.69.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

