Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 530.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 3.53. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $239.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.67 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 24.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Commercial Vehicle Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.