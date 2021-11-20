Virtu Financial LLC Has $266,000 Position in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,535 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in BEST were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BEST by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BEST by 150.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 874,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 524,956 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 81.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,892,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 850,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BEST during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEST opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $430.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.36. BEST Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.70). BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 192.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About BEST

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

