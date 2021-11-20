Virtu Financial LLC Invests $294,000 in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 840,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 59,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Enbridge by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 177,924 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB opened at $39.72 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.97 and a 52 week high of $43.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

