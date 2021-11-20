Virtu Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $85.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

