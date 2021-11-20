Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Shares of ZTR opened at $9.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Virtus Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virtus Total Return Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,960,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,095 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.13% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $19,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

