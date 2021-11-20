Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Holdings Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 17,480 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 26,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VPG shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of VPG opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.16 million, a PE ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.43. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

