Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.

Shares of NYSE VSTO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.17. 467,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,515. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 272,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

