VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,144,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.

Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

