VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $2,144,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $2,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 18th, Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08.
Shares of NYSE VZIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 40.3% during the second quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
