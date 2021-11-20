VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.53.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VMW. Mizuho cut their target price on VMware from $165.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on VMware in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in VMware by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,756,520 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $713,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 1,944.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,432,536 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $229,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,479 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,232,104 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,224,113,000 after acquiring an additional 982,947 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,196,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in VMware by 9,430.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 580,204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $92,815,000 after acquiring an additional 574,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.02. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $119.51 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $27.40 dividend. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.