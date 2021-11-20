Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Cut to “Underperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VWAGY. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.50.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.26.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

