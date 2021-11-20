Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Stock Price Down 10.1% on Insider Selling

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) shares were down 10.1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. Approximately 1,259 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 168,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Specifically, major shareholder Ventures Vi L.P. 5Am sold 330,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Vor Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vor Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma in the third quarter valued at $98,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

