Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.43 Million

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to announce sales of $391.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $412.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $366.08 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $376.43 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VNO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Shares of VNO opened at $44.24 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $50.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of -71.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -341.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,867,000 after buying an additional 196,418 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 368,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 42,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

