Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Shares Down 5.6%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) shares dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.25 and last traded at $51.25. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $54.31.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vossloh in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16.

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

