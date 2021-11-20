VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

VSEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VSE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.25.

VSE stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $770.86 million, a P/E ratio of 86.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. VSE has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $200.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.15 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VSE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the first quarter worth about $1,149,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 4.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

