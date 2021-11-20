Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) One Day Volume Tops $12.75 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $519.67 million and approximately $12.75 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can currently be purchased for $27.35 or 0.00046405 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.45 or 0.00219612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00089279 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

