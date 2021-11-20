Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

Wabash National stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $899.49 million, a P/E ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. Wabash National has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,344 shares of company stock valued at $117,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 75.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

