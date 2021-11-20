Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

WNC stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.49 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $58,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $29,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $117,504 in the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 45,623 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 75.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

