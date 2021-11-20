Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

WAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) price objective on Wacker Neuson in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.50 ($34.66).

Get Wacker Neuson alerts:

WAC stock opened at €28.34 ($32.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is €25.57. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a fifty-two week high of €30.90 ($35.11).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.