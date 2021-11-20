Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the October 14th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 220.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research upgraded shares of Wacker Neuson to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wacker Neuson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of WKRCF opened at $35.15 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $35.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

Wacker Neuson SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction equipment and compact construction machines. It operates through the following segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The Light Equipment segment covers the manufacture and sale of light equipment in the business fields of concrete technology, compaction, and worksite technology.

