Walleye Trading LLC Has $260,000 Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IIF. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the second quarter worth about $259,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after purchasing an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIF opened at $27.38 on Friday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

