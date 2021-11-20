Walleye Trading LLC Has $262,000 Position in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 187,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after buying an additional 96,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General American Investors by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in General American Investors by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in General American Investors by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.71.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

