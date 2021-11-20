Walleye Trading LLC Has $293,000 Stock Holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU)

Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:HMCOU) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in HumanCo Acquisition were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,013,000. Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $7,545,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCOU opened at $10.44 on Friday. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

